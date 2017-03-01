3 die in car crash on Highway 1 near Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)- A collision occurred Tuesday on state Highway 1 in unincorporated Santa Cruz north of downtown Santa Cruz where three people died, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision was reported at 4:24 p.m. on Highway 1 north of Wilder Creek and south of Dimeo Lane. One person in the collision has been identified.

Luis Martinez-Escobar, 20, of Santa Cruz, was a passenger in a 2000 Buick Regal, which was broadsided by a Chevrolet Blazer. CHP said he died at the scene.

Officials said the Buick was traveling south on Highway 1 when the driver lost control of his car, likely due to speeding. he crossed over the double yellow lines into the path of the Chevy, which was traveling north on Highway 1.

. The 21-year-old Buick Driver, from Santa Cruz, was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose where he died at 7 p.m.

The victims name is not being released until his family has been told of his death, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

The Chevy driver, a 56-year-old woman from Summerville, Oregon, was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz and then flown to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, where she died at about 9 p.m.

The name of the woman has not been released yet. A toxicology report will conducted according to the CHP.

The case is still under investigation, CHP officials said.

CONTACT: Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner (831) 454-7790

CHP (831) 796-2160

Santa Clara County medical examiner (408) 793-1900