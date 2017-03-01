Accountants responsible for best picture mistake will not work Oscars again

Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty, Jimmy Kimmel
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, left, presenter Warren Beatty, center, and host Jimmy Kimmel right, look at an envelope announcing "Moonlight" as best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced mistakenly that "La La Land" was the winner. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Film academy president says the two accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again.

The full text of Monday’s statement from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences:

“We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved?_?including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide?_?we apologize.

For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.”

