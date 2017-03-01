Arizona officer knocks down 86-year-old protestor

ARIZONA (KRON)– Body cam footage of an Arizona police officer knocking an 86-year-old woman to the ground during a protest surfaced Wednesday.

In the video the 86-year-old appears to move towards the officer, who responds by pushing her down.

Another woman attempts to help her, but in turn gets peppersprayed by the same officer.

Officers used pepperspray on a small group of protestors who interferred or disobeyed their requests, according to Arizona police.

The protest was in response to immmigration and customs raids happening around the country.