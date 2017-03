CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley is closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a mudslide, according to public works officials.

The road is closed to all traffic between Norris Canyon Road in Castro Valley and Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon. It happened in the area of the 5.25-mile marker.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to remove the debris.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.