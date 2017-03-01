Fire breaks out in attic of Redwood City home

REDWOOD CITY (BCN)–A fire broke out in a home’s attic in Redwood City Wednesday morning,fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 1209 Windsor Way at about 10:45 a.m.,according to the fire department.

Flames were coming through the home’s roofwhen firefighters arrived.

As of about noon, police said streets were still closed in the area and would remain closed until after 1 p.m.

Working attic fire on Windsor Way with flames through the roof. Companies getting the fire under control. Single alarm pic.twitter.com/TyXmsBtOBc — Redwood City Fire (@redwoodcityfire) March 1, 2017