Fremont: Man found sleeping in stolen vehicle

By Published:
handcuffs arrest

FREMONT (KRON)- A man was arrested Sunday after he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Fremont, police said.

Someone called the police to report a male sleeping inside a blue Honda Civic near Willowood and Deadwood drives, according to Fremont police. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Once inspected, officers noticed that the vehicle identification number on the license plate did not match the one on the dashboard, The Honda was then confirmed stolen.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and burglary tools, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s