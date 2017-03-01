Fremont: Man found sleeping in stolen vehicle

FREMONT (KRON)- A man was arrested Sunday after he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Fremont, police said.

Someone called the police to report a male sleeping inside a blue Honda Civic near Willowood and Deadwood drives, according to Fremont police. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Once inspected, officers noticed that the vehicle identification number on the license plate did not match the one on the dashboard, The Honda was then confirmed stolen.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and burglary tools, police said.