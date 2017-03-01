Judge agrees to free widow of Orlando shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – A federal judge in California won’t immediately release the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub, putting the order on hold for two days so prosecutors can appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu decided Wednesday that 31-year-old Noor Salman isn’t a flight risk or a danger to public safety and should leave jail ahead of trial.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, and lying to investigators after the June shooting that killed 49 people. She has pleaded not guilty.

The judge says there’s no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State group or holds extremist views. Mateen pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.