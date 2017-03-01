Kevin Durant out for 4 weeks due to knee injury

OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will be out for the next four weeks due to a knee injury.

Durant left Wednesday night’s game in Washington with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter due to a left knee injury.

He underwent an MRI last night at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the DC area.

Statement from Warriors:

Following reviews of the MRI by the Warriors’ medical staff, it has been determined that Durant suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) sprain and a tibial bone bruise. He will be out of action indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four (4) weeks. There is no timetable for his return, but it has not been ruled out that he could play again before the end of the regular season.

