Missing college student last seen at Santa Rosa library

SANTA ROSA (KRON)- A 20-year-old man was last seen Tuesday afternoon at the Santa Rosa Junior College library and the police are asking for the public’s help.

Neil Philipsen’s family became concerned when he failed to contact them for a ride home from the Santa Rosa campus, according to SRJC police.

He was last seen at the library at 12:30 p.m. Campus police described him as slim, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with light brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark colored shoes and shorts and a black or green backpack.

He is known to frequent downtown Santa Rosa, frequenting the Barnes & Noble bookstore and the Roxy Stadium 14 movie theater.

Anyone with information about Philipsen’s wherabouts is asked to call Santa Rosa Junior College at (707) 527-1000