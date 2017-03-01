Napa student stabbed on basketball court

NAPA (KRON)- A teen boy was stabbed in the chest on the basketball court at a Napa high school this afternoon, a police sergeant said.

The stabbing occurred at Valley Oak High School campus at 1600 Myrtle Ave., at 4:46 p.m., according to Napa police Sgt. Ryan Cole.

Officers found the teen with a stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, Cole said.

Police detained two other teen boys at the scene and interviewed them at the police station, Cole said, Their involvement in the matter is still being determined and neither have been arrested.

Cole didn’t know if the teen who was stabbed was a student, since other students come to the school to play on the basketball court as well.