Neglected horse found wandering streets of Salinas

MONTEREY- The SPCA of Monterey County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who abandoned a horse near Salinas in February.

The horse was found loose on Feb. 12, near Old Natividad Road in unincorporated Monterey County.

The paint stallion horse, about five years old, was in pain from an old fracture o nits left hind leg, as well as long-term neglect. The horse had to be humanely euthanized on the recommendation of equine veterinarians.

The owners could face a number of charges related to animal neglect and cruelty.

The SPCA is asking anyone with information about this case or who can identify the horse to call (831) 264-5469.