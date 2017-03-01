People Behaving Badly: Mountain View bicyclists

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — For the entire month of March, Mountain View and the police department will be focusing on pedestrian and bicycle safety citywide.

It is an effort to cut down on collisions.

Stanley Roberts takes a look at some of the problems.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Tonight at 10 @MountainViewPD will be focusing on bicycle and pedestrian safety this month so let’s see what going on in #SiliconValley pic.twitter.com/silgkYHfHE — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 2, 2017

Why 3 grown men on bikes need push the pedestrian walk button to cross the street boggles the mind. #YoureOnlyAPedestrianIfYouWalk pic.twitter.com/f9cyLaZvrF — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 2, 2017

