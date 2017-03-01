Point Reyes National Seashore closes for annual “pupping” season

According to National Park Service officials, two popular areas in the Point Reyes National Seashore closed today for four months to accommodate the annual harbor seal “pupping” season.

The closure will last until June 30 and will affect Drakes Estero and the westernmost point of Limantour Spit.

All recreational water access will be closed as well applying to kayaks, canoes, surfboards, windsurfers, paddle boards and other watersports around harbor seal colonies, said park officials.

Hog Island in Tomales Bay is also closed for the same period to accommodate nesting and roosting seabirds like the double-crested cormorant and the brown pelican. “Point Reyes National Seashore has one of the largest concentrations of breeding harbor seals on the mainland of California, with a population of 3,080 in 2016,” park officials said in a statement.

Park rangers ask visitors to stay at least 100 yards from resting seals, to never pick up a seal pup and to contact park staff if a pup or its mother appears to be in distress.

Drone pilots are also being warned to keep their machines at a safe distance from the seals. If an animal appears sick or injured, people can call the center’s hotline at (415) 289-7325.

Harbor seals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and nesting seabirds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.