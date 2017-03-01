Police hold free enrollment for medical ID’s in Santa Clara, Saturday

SANTA CLARA (KRON)- The MedicAlert Foundation will be enrolling residents with free medical ID bracelets, necklaces and shoelace tags for disabled residents considered at risk of wandering away from their caregivers. These medical ID’s will be available at the Santa Clara Police Department on Saturday morning.

Residents with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism or developmental disorders in its national registry are encouraged to enroll allowing first respondents to easily get in touch with their families.

The national registry is useful in cases where the resident wanders outside of their city of residence, where public safety officials are even less likely to have information about them or their condition, MedicAlert spokeswoman Jillian Megee said.

The event is open to the public and not limited to Santa Clara residents, Police chief Mike Sellers said.

Agencies all over the country have partnered with MedicAlert, including places in Arizona and Florida, where retirement communities abound. MedicAlert claims a 98 percent success rate for finding missing persons.