SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be opting out of his contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Kaepernick’s agent notified NFL teams Wednesday that the quarterback will become a free agent.

According to ESPN, the league was notified in a letter sent to all teams by Kaepernick’s new representation. Kaepernick had seven days before the new league year begins (March 9) to opt out.

NFL Network first reported the news.

