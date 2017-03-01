San Leandro rolling gunbattle suspect arrested



SAN LEANDRO (KRON)– San Leandro police led a 3-month long investigation to arrest an outstanding suspect Tuesday, who had been involved in a rolling gunbattle.

Police arrested 34-year-old Marcus Jones, who has ties to both Oakland and San Leandro, at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Thrush Avenue.

Detectives recovered an estimated $250-300 thousand in cash, six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle and 3 semi-auto pistols with 100-round magazines, according to police.

On Nov. 17, Jones was allegedly involved in a two vehicle gunbattle that left an elderly couple hospitlized after being hit head on by one of the two suspects.

One suspect was arrested in November.