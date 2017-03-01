Santa Rosa man suspected in deaths of wife and father being arraigned

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–A man suspected in the deaths of his father and wife Saturday in Santa Rosa was scheduled to be arraigned on two counts of murder this afternoon.

Dalton James Carlson was also expected to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court on two counts of residential burglary and for violating a restraining order, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

At 10:53 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home at 2630 Valley Center Drive, where they found 57-year-old Dale Robert Carlson dead, police said.

As officers were investigating Carlson’s death, they were dispatched at 12:37 p.m. to a report of another dead person at a different home, located at 1566 Glenbrook Drive, according to police.

There, officers found 37-year-old Jessica Noel Carlson, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said over the weekend that the two homicides appeared to be related, but they have not released any other information about the case.