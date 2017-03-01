Sierra snowpack nearly double normal

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, plunges the survey tube into the snowpack as he conducts the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. Nothing but good news is expected when California does its next regular Sierra snow surveys after last month's huge storms. The state snow survey on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, is important because California gets about a third of its water from Sierra runoff in typical years. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
(KRON) The Sierra snowpack is nearly double the normal amount for March 1.

The Department of Water Resources just measured the snowpack at 179 percent of normal.

The measurements are taken at Phillips Station in the central Sierra near Lake Tahoe.

The depth of snow is 112.7 inches at the Phillips Station measurement location. This is not the biggest snow accumulation for March, however the Department of Water Resources says this measurement is in the top five of its records.

Forecasters are predicting a return of the wet weather starting this weekend.

