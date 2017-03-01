Sierra snowpack nearly double normal

(KRON) The Sierra snowpack is nearly double the normal amount for March 1.

The Department of Water Resources just measured the snowpack at 179 percent of normal.

The measurements are taken at Phillips Station in the central Sierra near Lake Tahoe.

The depth of snow is 112.7 inches at the Phillips Station measurement location. This is not the biggest snow accumulation for March, however the Department of Water Resources says this measurement is in the top five of its records.

3rd manual snow survey of the winter has started. Live results via DWR Facebook live coming soon. https://t.co/534OpoReLP #CAWater pic.twitter.com/GuXEwxJuYP — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) March 1, 2017

Forecasters are predicting a return of the wet weather starting this weekend.

A few showers possible this weekend into Monday, but otherwise #NorCal likely to remain dry for the next ~1.5 weeks #cawx pic.twitter.com/kX7x1eCL04 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 25, 2017