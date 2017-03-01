FRESNO (BCN) — A Sonoma man flying a small plane from Petaluma to a rural Fresno County airstrip lost control and flipped the aircraft while trying to land this morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The 78-year-old man, whose name was not released, was trying to land at the Mercey Hot Springs resort’s airstrip west of Interstate Highway 5 near Firebaugh when the plane flipped over.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the Sonex kit plane, suffered minor injuries to his shoulder and face and refused medical treatment, sheriff’s officials said.

