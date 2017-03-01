The World According to Gary: 93 seconds in and Durant’s out!

SAN FRANCISCO- (KRON)- On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Durant’s short lived, 93 second game last night against the Washington Wizards, Matt Barnes is about to join the Warriors after playing for the Warriors back in 2007 and Kirk Cousins possibility of joining the 49er’s.

Durant sprained his MCL and looks to be out 4 weeks. Kerr said that he’s “always concerned about any injury.”

Matt Barnes was signed to the Warriors late last night and as a veteran he might help the Warriors out while Durant is resting. Barnes, who will be 37 in a few days, has bounced around to multiple times and according to Gary he is a better choice opposed to a rookie.

Kirk Cousins may be joining the 49er’s for $53 million guaranteed for 2 years. This seems steep to Gary but Darya believes he is worth the investment.