Two men arrested after parachuting off San Francisco building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two men were arrested after allegedly parachuting from the top of San Francisco building late Tuesday night, according to police.

At about 11:35 p.m., officers spotted multiple people landing with parachutes in the 300 block of Jones Street.

The jumpers landed safely but were arrested by police.

Officers detained two men, ages 25 and 26. A third female suspect remains at large, according to police.

The men, whose names were not immediately released, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and conspiracy.

No further details were made available by police.