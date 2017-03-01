Two men arrested in deadly stabbing of San Jose little league coach

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have made arrests in the deadly stabbing of a little league coach in San Jose.

Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, both of San Jose, were arrested Sunday in connection with the death of Frank Navarro, according to police.

Around 12:06 a.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 83 S. 2nd Street near a bar called Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina, where the victim worked.

Navarro was found suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.

An investigation revealed that the victim and his co-workers were involved in a fight with several other people, according to police.

Navarro was stabbed and the suspects fled the scene.

The two suspects were later found by police and arrested. They were booked into the County Jail for homicide.

Both Ruiz and Vallejo are expected to appear in court Wednesday and being held without bail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

