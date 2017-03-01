(CNN) – Car races are won through the wits of the driver and fast action of the pit crew, right? Maybe not anymore.

Meet the Robocar. These high-tech cars have no drivers and are all designed to the same exact specs. So when they compete in the Roborace, what determines which car wins?

It’s all in the coding. The only differences in the cars are the algorithms that program them. The creators of this new sport hope that software engineers become the new heroes of auto racing.

Robo-cars are so fast that humans couldn’t drive them even if they wanted to. They have motors that generate 500 horsepower per wheel.

That means they create g-forces that would wipe out human drivers. Each Robocar costs over one million dollars to build.