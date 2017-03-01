SAN JOSE (KRON) — A Southern California billionaire has written a check for $5 million to help flood victims in San Jose.

His name is Kieu Hoang. He is from Southern California with some ties to the San Jose area.

A native of Vietnam, Hoang made a fortune in the pharmaceutical business. He runs a bloodwork company based in Los Angeles.

He flew into San Jose Wednesday afternoon and held court with San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and various other city and community leaders.

According to 7th District City Councilman Tam Nguyen, Hoang was first approached by a friend, Chieu Le, who owns the popular local Lee’s Sandwich chain.

Le suggested he put some donations boxes in his shops, but Hoang said that would take too long and suggested he just write a check instead.

But no one had any idea he was talking about a seven-figure sum, much less $5 million.

The mayor says local community donations have now surpassed $1 million, and he said that the total is now more than $6 million, including Hoang’s donation.

The mayor said the money will start going out later this week.

Meanwhile, the recovery and re-entry efforts continue.

And there is also a new push for flood control efforts along Coyote Creek.