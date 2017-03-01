VIDEO: Undocumented immigrants fear ICE raids, San Jose group takes action

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Fear of ICE raids is spreading among undocumented immigrants in the Bay Area.

And on Wednesday night, a San Jose group is taking action.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in San Jose to explain the services being provided.

Watch the above video to see Lydia’s full report.

She tells the story of 17-year-old Leo, whose parents are undocumented immigrants.

We did not show you Leo or his mother’s face to protect the identity of their family.

It’s a fear that undocumented families across the Bay Area live with every day.

