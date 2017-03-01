SAN JOSE (KRON) — Fear of ICE raids is spreading among undocumented immigrants in the Bay Area.

And on Wednesday night, a San Jose group is taking action.

She tells the story of 17-year-old Leo, whose parents are undocumented immigrants.

We did not show you Leo or his mother’s face to protect the identity of their family.

It’s a fear that undocumented families across the Bay Area live with every day.