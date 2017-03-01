SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Van Ness Improvement Corridor Project is expected to make navigating a very popular route in San Francisco easier.

But it will come with a hefty cost.

For the next two years, traveling on Van Ness Avenue is going to be tough, even tougher than it is now.

The final project is billed as being a benefit to drivers, pedestrians, and anyone else passing through town. But not everyone is sold.

On Van Ness on Wednesday, the middle section is chewed up with road signs blocking drivers from making left turns and swallowing up a lane on both sides, making the route even more difficult than usual.

This is happening in a city dealing with increasing congestion.

On Wednesday, the official groundbreaking of the project happened, but technically, construction has been underway for months.

Officials say the many benefits of the project include a pedestrian safety zones.

And with the entire middle area zoned for buses, officials say the final project will help all drivers.

The route that cuts through San Francisco is a state highway. Monies for the project are from a combination of state, federal, and local.

And while many applaud all of the promised features of the improvement project, not everyone is sold that it will be better.

And with the project also including putting in new sewer and water lines, it is going to be a messy project for quite some time.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2019.