WATCH: Truck goes airborne trying to evade police

DIXIE INN, LA (KRON) — A dramatic, violent end to a police chase in Louisiana was all caught on tape.

An hour before the video happened, a deputy had pulled over the driver of the pickup truck for speeding.

“Pulled the individual over. One individual got out and came toward the officer. As he came toward the officer, the vehicle sped away,” sheriff officials said.

The passenger of the truck was an 18-year-old Kevonte Austin who was already wanted by authorities.

Austin slipped behind the steering wheel during the traffic stop and sped off.

“He came back through going 90 miles per hour.”