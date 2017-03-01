WATCH: Truck goes airborne trying to evade police

By and Published: Updated:
truck2

DIXIE INN, LA (KRON) — A dramatic, violent end to a police chase in Louisiana was all caught on tape.

An hour before the video happened, a deputy had pulled over the driver of the pickup truck for speeding.

“Pulled the individual over. One individual got out and came toward the officer. As he came toward the officer, the vehicle sped away,” sheriff officials said.

The passenger of the truck was an 18-year-old Kevonte Austin who was already wanted by authorities.

Austin slipped behind the steering wheel during the traffic stop and sped off.

“He came back through going 90 miles per hour.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s