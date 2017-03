MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake was reported near Morgan Hill Thursday morning by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 6:29 a.m. just nine miles from Morgan Hill with a depth of 5.9 km, according to USGS.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

CA Earthquakes also tweeted out the following:

