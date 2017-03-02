Fraternity uses student’s peanut allergy to haze him

peanut haze

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (KRON) — A “joke” almost turned deadly when fraternity members rubbed peanut butter on the face of a student with a severe peanut allergy.

The young man was passed out at the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity house, an off-campus Fraternity at Central Michigan University, when fraternity members smeared peanut butter on his face.

The student’s mother was furious and immediately notified the university.

Central Michigan University says the fraternity was closed in 2011 because of other hazing incidents.

The students involved called it a harmless prank, not a hazing, and said they were not aware of his peanut allergy.

The fraternity members also said they offered to pay the hospital bills.

The student transferred to another university.

