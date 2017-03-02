Kaepernick says he will stand for National Anthem next season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick says his days on one knee are over, according to reports from ESPN.

The expected-to-be free agent is reportedly planning to stand during the National Anthem next season.

According to the report, the quarterback believes his work is done, and that positive changes have occurred because of his behavior last season.

Kaepernick believes the support he’s received from other athletes, as well as discussions on social inequality, have shown the message he was trying to deliver was received, the report said.

This stance comes one day after the quarterback announced he will be opting out of his contract with the 49ers.

The official announcement is expected to be made some time today.

There is speculation that should he remain such a politically charged figure, he may have trouble finding a new home for the 2017-2018 season.

If he is signed by a new team, there’s little chance his contract will make up for the $14.5 million he will lose by opting out with the 49ers.

Kaepernick announced he will now stand for the National Anthem. Certainly his right as he becomes a free agent. Business is Business. — Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) March 2, 2017

