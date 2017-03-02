Lingering danger at Morgan Hill’s Anderson Reservoir

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — The immediate danger of flooding has passed but there is still a lingering problem at the Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill.

The reservoir and dam are still vulnerable to earthquakes.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District says that if a seven point three or greater hits on the near by fault, there could be a wall of water flooding into Morgan Hill or San Jose.

The bad news is that work to fix the problem is not expected to begin until 2024. It will cost well over four hundred million dollars to correct the problem.