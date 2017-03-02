

(KRON) The massive cleanup project at Oroville Dam is a sight to see.

The Department of Water Resources is tweeting video and pictures of the work to remove debris at the bottom of the dam’s spillway.

Heavy machinery including dozens of excavators and dump trucks has been brought in to clear away all the spillway’s concrete that crumbled during recent storms.

Water from the spillway and the dam’s power plant has been shut off so the cleanup work could happen.

DWR officials may be able to turn the power plant’s hydraulic turbines back on by this weekend.

Oroville Spillway work View as list View as gallery Open Gallery courtesy: DWR courtesy: DWR courtesy: DWR courtesy: DWR courtesy: DWR courtesy: DWR courtesy: DWR

110k cubic yards of debris removed from diversion pool. Hyatt Power Plant reoperation possible 3/3 #OrovilleSpillway https://t.co/JEI8d7FyJO pic.twitter.com/GxGXwuyhEg — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) March 2, 2017

#OrovilleSpillway flows were successfully curtailed to zero yesterday. Watch our latest drone footage from 2/27. https://t.co/VziFleaHzf — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 28, 2017