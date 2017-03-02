Massive cleanup project at Oroville Dam

By Published:
courtesy: DWR
courtesy: DWR


(KRON) The massive cleanup project at Oroville Dam is a sight to see.

The Department of Water Resources is tweeting video and pictures of the work to remove debris at the bottom of the dam’s spillway.

Heavy machinery including dozens of excavators and dump trucks has been brought in to clear away all the spillway’s concrete that crumbled during recent storms.

Water from the spillway and the dam’s power plant has been shut off so the cleanup work could happen.

DWR officials may be able to turn the power plant’s hydraulic turbines back on by this weekend.

Oroville Spillway work

