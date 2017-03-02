New Theory: Pearl Pinson possibly forced into sex trafficking

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police are contemplating a new theory in the case of a missing Vallejo teen.

Authorities are now considering the possibility that Pearl Pisnson is being held against her will as a sex slave.

The 15-year-old girl left for school in May of 2016 and never came home.

A witness reported seeing Pinson bleeding and yelling for help as she was being taken by an armed man.

The prime suspect in the case, 19-year old Fernando Castro, died in a shootout with police in Santa Barbara County.

Investigators say Pearl didn’t know Castro.

Nine months later, his motives are still as much of a mystery as her whereabouts.

Traces of Pearl’s blood were found in the trunk of Castro’s car.

“There wasn’t a significant amount of blood that would indicate that it wasn’t survivable,” said the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. “We still very much hold on to hope that we are going to bring Pearl home.”

Now, police are considering a new, rather bleak theory.

Since Pearl’s body was never found, authorities must explore every possibility, including sex trafficking.

This is a situation her family prefers compared to death.

“No matter who you’re with, how bad they treat you, do not give up,” Pearl’s sister says. “I love you, I’m not going to stop.”