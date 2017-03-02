Pelosi calls for Attorney General Sessions to resign

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of “lying under oath” and is demanding that he resign.

Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season, but said nothing about those discussions during his confirmation hearing.

Last night, Sessions said in a statement, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

“Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in her statement. “Attorney General Sessions has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials’ ties to the Russians.”

