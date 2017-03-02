VIDEO: Man allegedly masturbated in front of woman near Stanford campus

PALO ALTO (KRON) Police in Palo Alto are looking for a man who pulled down his pants and masturbated in front of a woman near the Stanford University campus on Monday morning.

A woman in her 20’s was talking on her cellphone in a parking lot near Park Ave. and El Camino Real before she called police around 11:00 a.m. to report the incident.

The suspect walked west on Park Ave. and then turned around to pass her a second time, police said.

As he walked toward her, he made eye contact. When he was about 6 feet away, the woman noticed that his pants were down to his thighs, his genitals were exposed, and he was masturbating.

The woman cursed at him and then took a picture of him from behind as he continued east on Park Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20’s with a pencil-thin mustache.

He is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket over a yellow shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

He was also wearing a black, gray and red-striped beanie and a green backpack and was carrying a brown grocery bag, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Palo Alto police dispatchers at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@