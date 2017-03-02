San Francisco man stabbed during Mission District robbery

SAN FRANCISCO — A man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District during a robbery early Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. The 58 year-old man was walking with another man near 25th and Mission streets, police said.

A man and woman approached the two men, according to police, and stabbed the victim.

One suspect took the man’s cellphone before pushing the second victim and taking his wallet, police said.

The man and woman then took off on foot, San Francisco Police said.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

No arrest was reported in the case as of Thursday morning.

