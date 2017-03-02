San Leandro Mayor speaks about recent sanctuary city status

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — San Leandro became the seventh sanctuary city in the Bay Area on Thursday.

In a Feb. 21 meeting, dozens of residents showed up to support the move.

Students Rhamia Hall and Jordan Woods were among them.

“I know family members. I know cousins. I know a lot of people that are affected. This has been something that has been affecting them their whole life. Adn all they wanted was a better education and a better life for them and their families,” said Woods, a student at San Leandro High Social Justice Academy.

“Their immigration status should have no affect on whether or not they’re protected underneath the law. So for me a sanctuary city just makes sense,” said Hall, also a student at San Leandro High Social Justice Academy.

However, not everyone was happy about the move.

There’s a lot of fear out there and angst about what is going on. The fear is all of the sudden police weren’t going to be arresting people. They were going to be less safe. We were going to loose money. Our taxes would get raised and all of those things which just aren’t going to happen,” said San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter.

At the meeting, some students with undocumented parents talked about their own fear.

“Even middle school students and elementary students come up saying I’m scared, I can’t even focus on my education which I should be focusing on but I’m scared when I come home my parents are going to be there,” Wood said.

San Leandro follows Alameda, which became a sanctuary city in January.

San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond and San Jose are the other sanctuary cities in the Bay Area.