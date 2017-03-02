Santa Clara CFO arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

By Published:
David Bruce Lang
David Bruce Lang

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A Chief Financial Officer in Santa Clara has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to police Lt. Dan Moreno.

Police arrested David Bruce Lang, of Santa Clara, at around 7 a.m. Thursday at his home on Bret Harte Ct. He was booked into Santa Clara Main Jail.

Lang is the CFO at the Bill Wilson Center. He also volunteered as an assistant Scout Master for a Sunnyvale Boy Scout troop in the 1970s, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s