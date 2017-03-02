SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A Chief Financial Officer in Santa Clara has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to police Lt. Dan Moreno.

Police arrested David Bruce Lang, of Santa Clara, at around 7 a.m. Thursday at his home on Bret Harte Ct. He was booked into Santa Clara Main Jail.

Lang is the CFO at the Bill Wilson Center. He also volunteered as an assistant Scout Master for a Sunnyvale Boy Scout troop in the 1970s, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

