Scotts Valley bank robber appears in court

(KRON) — The man who allegedly robbed a bank in Scotts Valley and led police on a 30 hour manhunt appeared in court Thursday.

Cruz Vargas, 21, and two other men allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo on Jan. 26.

Police located the three suspects in a stolen law enforcement vehicle the next day.

Officers detained two suspects but Vargas fled on foot.

After a 45 minute search involving 50 officers and two helicopters, Vargas was arrested.

He appeared in Department 33 at the Santa Clara Hall of Justice off West Hedding Street.

Suspect from last week’s felonious spree inc. Robbery, Vehicle Pursuit, Carjacking, Burglary & extensive mountain manhunt. Cruz Vargas, 21 pic.twitter.com/VtvQi60XnF — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 30, 2017