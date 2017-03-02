Scotts Valley bank robber appears in court

By Published: Updated:
Cruz Vargas

(KRON) — The man who allegedly robbed a bank in Scotts Valley and led police on a 30 hour manhunt appeared in court Thursday.

Cruz Vargas, 21, and two other men allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo on Jan. 26.

Police located the three suspects in a stolen law enforcement vehicle the next day.

Officers detained two suspects but Vargas fled on foot.

After a 45 minute search involving 50 officers and two helicopters, Vargas was arrested.

He appeared in Department 33 at the Santa Clara Hall of Justice off West Hedding Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s