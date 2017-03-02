Starbucks offering buy one Macchiato, get one free

KXAN Published:
FILE - Starbucks store in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - Starbucks store in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your Thursday is in need of a perk up, Starbucks may have just what you’re looking for: a special BOGO offer.

Starbucks is celebrating the release of their new Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato with a five-day “Meet for Macchiatos” promotion.

You’ll need to plan accordingly, though, the purchase of any macchiato will get you a second one for free between 2 and 5 p.m. during the event which runs from March 2 to March 6.

Full details can be found on the Starbucks website.

