Starbucks offering buy one Macchiato, get one free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your Thursday is in need of a perk up, Starbucks may have just what you’re looking for: a special BOGO offer.

Starbucks is celebrating the release of their new Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato with a five-day “Meet for Macchiatos” promotion.

You’ll need to plan accordingly, though, the purchase of any macchiato will get you a second one for free between 2 and 5 p.m. during the event which runs from March 2 to March 6.

Full details can be found on the Starbucks website.

Free Macchiato = Perfect excuse to start the weekend early. 😊 Buy any size #Macchiato hot or iced, get a 2nd free. March 2-6 from 2-5pm. pic.twitter.com/R65zqonFXM — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 2, 2017