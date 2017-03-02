Tech Report: Hands-on review of Nintendo Switch

By and Published:
29bfc84ea7e44bb2b9b61907e9291a62

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You might have heard your kids talking about this one.

Nintendo Switch is the new video game console, and it goes on sale Thursday night at midnight.

It has been five years since Nintendo unveiled their last system the Wii U.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate got a sneak peak at the new device to see if it is worth the money.

The $300 console is a hybrid. It’s a new type of gaming system, a two in one.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS: http://www.nintendo.com/switch/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s