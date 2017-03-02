Tech Report: Hands-on review of Nintendo Switch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You might have heard your kids talking about this one.

Nintendo Switch is the new video game console, and it goes on sale Thursday night at midnight.

It has been five years since Nintendo unveiled their last system the Wii U.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate got a sneak peak at the new device to see if it is worth the money.

The $300 console is a hybrid. It’s a new type of gaming system, a two in one.

