The World According to Gary: Is Kaepernick a winner?

SAN FRANCISCO- (KRON)- On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Colin Kaepernick, the future of the 49ers, and the Warrior’s new void.

Now that Colin Kaepernick is a free agent, what cities would likely accept him and his political baggage?

Which quarterback will the 49ers pursue to take his place?

Bill Belichick got rocked by Lebron in “The most championship-filled collision ever.”

Darya ventures that the Warriors could collapse tonight without Kevin Durant, who is out indefinitely with an MCL tear and bone bruise.

Finally, is Chloe Kardashian an NBA player’s worst nightmare?

Kaepernick announced he will now stand for the National Anthem. Certainly his right as he becomes a free agent. Business is Business. — Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) March 2, 2017