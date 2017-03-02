Third arrest made in Pittsburg shooting, 1 remains at large

PITTSBURG (KRON)- Three men are arrested and one remains at large after a shooting took place last week in Pittsburgh, police said.

20-year-old Joseph West of Antioch was found shot to death near a business in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to police.

24-year-old Christova Topete of Antioch, 23-year-old Justin Hood of Pittsburg, and 30-year-old Sam Nazareta, of Pittsburg, were identified as suspects in the killing of West.

Police say Sam Nazareta remained at large until turning himself in on Wednesday to Contra Costa Sheriff’s Officials at the Martinez Detention Facility.

He was booked for accessory to murder.

Topete was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Court in Antioch. He was booked into the county jail in Martinez on suspicion of murder, police said.

Hood was arrested in a parking lot in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, and was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, according to police.

There is a fourth suspect police are looking for. He is described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 to 25-year-old and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, broadly built, and has short hair and a goatee.

Police determined West had a prior altercation with at least one of the suspects and are trying to figure out if that somehow led to his death.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Detective Robert Thompson at (925) 252-4194.