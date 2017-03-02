US missionary in Haiti accused of child sexual abuse

MAIMI (KRON) — An Arkansas man has been accused of sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti after the January 2010 earthquake.

Daniel Pye, who helped coordinate relief efforts in Jacmel, was well-known among missionaries in Haiti.

Pye was taken into custody for five months while in Haiti in 2011 during a dispute with members of his US based mission over property belonging to their home for children.

After a two-year investigation, prosecutes in Miami have charged Pye with four counts of traveling from South Florida to Haiti to engage in sexual conduct with children.

A judge in Arkansas set bond at 5,000 dollars.

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to reverse the decision.

Pye remains in custody.