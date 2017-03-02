VALLEJO (BCN) — A Vallejo man was arrested Thursday morning in Fairfield on suspicion of stealing an ice cream truck and trying to carjack three other vehicles, police said.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Tony Walker in the 2800 block of Dover Avenue following a report of the ice cream truck theft at 9:56 a.m.

Walker allegedly stole the truck in the 700 block of Capricorn Circle and crashed it into a fence as he tried to drive through a yard, Fairfield police spokesman Cade Beckwith said.

Walker allegedly ran from the truck and tried to carjack three other vehicles near Dover Avenue and Cement Hill Road.

Police said witnesses identified Walker as the suspect and he was taken to the county jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, carjacking and violating his probation.

No one was injured, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600.

People can also call the tip line at (707) 428-7345 or crime stoppers at (707) 644-7867.