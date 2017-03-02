ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — More problems for Niles Canyon in Alameda County, as the county is now dealing with a sinkhole on Palomares Road.

KRON4 has been telling you about a mudslide on Palomares Road for nearly two weeks.

But now that crews finally have it cleaned up and are about to open one of the lanes, there are more issues on Palomares Road.

A neighbor reported three deep holes in the ground.

As you can see, they have been covered by asphalt, but it’s a temporary fix so the holes don’t get any deeper.

Right now, those holes are 4 to 5 feet deep and the undermining of the road is about 40 to 50 feet.

If Alameda County doesn’t fix the issue, the road could give way.

“When you look at it, it doesn’t look too bad,” said John Medlock, who is with the Alameda County Public Works. “It doesn’t but it is. It’s bad enough for us to issue an emergency order to get it repaired, to get a contractor out here very quickly to repair it.”

Palomares Road is a popular shortcut for commuters, but Alameda County officials say if you don’t live on this road, don’t use it.

They don’t need any more traffic adding pressure on this road until its fixed, officials said.