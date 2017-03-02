VIDEO: Beer truck loses control in Nevada

(KRON) — Scary moments for a Nevada State Trooper caught on dash cam.

He has a vehiCle pulled over for speeding when a semi-truck loses control, dumping thousands of beer bottles across the highway.

The trooper is standing on the shoulder when all of a sudden he gets showered in a wave of exploding beer bottles.

Luckily, he wasn’t hurt. We don’t see it, but a semi truck lost control when another car cut it off.

Troopers are now on the lookout for drivers making dangerous moves around the heavy trucks, trying to prevent another major spill like this one on the highway.

As for the driver who had been stopped in the first place, he got away with a warning.