VALLEJO (KRON) — A woman was awakened by the sound of burglars kicking in the back door of her home, and the frightening situation happened in the middle of the day in a North Bay neighborhood.

The homeowner says there is an ongoing problem with burglaries, and this is the second time burglars have targeted this particular home.

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

“This is as far as I got,” victim Laura Jefferson said. “I just went like that, then the dogs were right here trying to alert me, barking at me, and then I just backed up.”

Surveillance video caught the two burglars. This happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson’s home on Cimmaron Drive in Vallejo.

She says that she was upstairs taking a nap when she heard the security alarm.

“And when I got to the bottom of the stairs, I could hear them breaking in that back door,” Jefferson said.

So, she went back up stairs and said, “What are you looking for?”

In the video, you can see that when the burglars realized someone was home, they took off running, out of the house, into the backyard, and over this fence, just moments before she walked into that room.

This is the second time thieves targeted her home in the past two months.

“I just keep thinking they’re looking for like a lot of drugs or money or something and they’ve got the wrong house,” Jefferson said.

She reported the burglary to Vallejo police.

“They said that this has been a problem and that several houses have been hit even very recently and that they are ‘working on it,'” Jefferson said.

In the meantime, Jefferson wants to alert her neighbors about the burglars in the area.

“This could happen to us twice in two months, it could happen to anybody, anybody” Jefferson said.

KRON4 contacted Vallejo police about this story but no one was available for comment.