SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A person behind the wheel was caught on camera driving recklessly, but this is something even police say they have never seen.

This white car is in rush hour commute traffic and it is driving in reverse.

A woman pulled out her cell phone to record because she could not believe her eyes.

The car keeps up to speed and even changes lanes during the more than a mile-long joyride.

Police saw the video and checked the vehicle plates.

They found the car is registered to someone who has a history of run-ins with the law, including driving on a suspended license.

They are not sure, however, if it was the registered owner behind the wheel this time.