ROCHESTER, New York (KRON) —¬†Headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Rochester, New York were vandalized this week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is now launching an investigation into the damage.

Cemetery managers say at least five headstones were toppled over, but they are not yet relating it to the recent wave of anti-Semitism that has been seen around the country.

Police say that the circumstances surrounding this incident have not yet been determined.